Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Cap of $62,165.43

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 47.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $62,165.43 and $24.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

