Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 14th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JE traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JE. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JE. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,750,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.