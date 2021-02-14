JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Reaches $112.05 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. JUST has a total market cap of $112.05 million and approximately $61.16 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00104552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00188033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059245 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

