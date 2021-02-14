JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 35% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $322,274.69 and $588,623.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 35% against the dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00273859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00090656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00102310 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185646 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.