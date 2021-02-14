JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits Market Cap of $16.64 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $105.03 or 0.00225028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.