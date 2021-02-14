Juventus Fan Token Hits One Day Volume of $3.49 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for $11.30 or 0.00022993 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $14.87 million and $3.49 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00275433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00078992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00096772 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.12 or 0.90599888 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

