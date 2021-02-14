K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

K92 Mining stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 239,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,996. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

