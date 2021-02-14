KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.02% of KAR Auction Services worth $48,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NYSE KAR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

