KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Hits $15.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 84.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. KARMA has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $15.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003535 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00112043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.