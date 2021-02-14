KARMA Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $9.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003588 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00101351 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

