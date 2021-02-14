Kava.io Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $229.96 million and $104.84 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00008402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00262590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.79 or 0.02742838 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,469,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

