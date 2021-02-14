Kava Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00319879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.35 or 0.03018038 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.