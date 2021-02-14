Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KZIA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 233,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.76.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.