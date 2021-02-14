Keep Network Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $202.75 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.