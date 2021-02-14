Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $397.60 or 0.00809321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $79.52 million and $13.41 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00275433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00078992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00096772 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.12 or 0.90599888 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.