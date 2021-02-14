Keep4r Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $13.06 or 0.00026745 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $127,844.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00277662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101432 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.91 or 0.90323578 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00184827 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

