KeeperDAO Market Cap Achieves $28.46 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 101.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $28.46 million and $29.49 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $781.18 or 0.01589208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.84 or 0.92158472 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060001 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

