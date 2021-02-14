KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.15 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for about $662.87 or 0.01404584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00190543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,610.85 or 0.86052568 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

