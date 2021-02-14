Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) alerts:

TSE KEL traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.47. 1,100,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.