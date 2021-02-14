Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 146,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.