Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

KEYS stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.48. 1,349,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $153.69.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

