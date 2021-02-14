Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 122,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,773. The stock has a market cap of $581.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

