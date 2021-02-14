Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

KMB stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

