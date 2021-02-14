Kin Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.94 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $128.94 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 86.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00274685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00089160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00075704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00317743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.