Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KGSPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

