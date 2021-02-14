Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.0 days.

KSPHF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

