Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 816 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

