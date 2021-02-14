KLAYswap Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $486,557.00 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $486,557.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00273774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00085651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00090728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00100113 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00185545 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059234 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

