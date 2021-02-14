Klever Market Cap Reaches $38.06 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Klever token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $38.06 million and $27,582.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00279564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00083667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00098162 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.74 or 0.91768875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060228 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

