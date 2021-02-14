KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 68.8% in January

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the January 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNOP shares. Barclays downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

