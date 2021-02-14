Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 4,297 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,372,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

