Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 8,200 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $60,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

