Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,482 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $372.08 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

