Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,711,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,748,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

