Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. AMETEK accounts for about 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

