Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

