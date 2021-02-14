Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 389,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $22,450,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.