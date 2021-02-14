Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,700 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the January 14th total of 2,312,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KLTHF stock remained flat at $$4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. Koolearn Technology has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

