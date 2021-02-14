Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $56.52 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 209.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

