Krios Tops One Day Volume of $136.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

