Kuai Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $11.10 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.00979982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.32 or 0.05235309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KT is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

