KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 50.7% Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $200.67 million and $19.79 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00068729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.09 or 0.00974809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00051324 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.89 or 0.05235318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

