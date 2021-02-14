Kuende Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Kuende has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $322,675.07 and $9.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.68 or 0.05158984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.