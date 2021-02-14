Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY remained flat at $$14.48 during trading on Friday. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

