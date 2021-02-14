Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY remained flat at $$14.48 during trading on Friday. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.01.
About Kumba Iron Ore
