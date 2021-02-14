Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

