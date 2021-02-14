Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $160.08 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $160.08 or 0.00326140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $162.21 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 43.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00091859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00082376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00096753 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059922 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,458.25 or 0.90579047 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

