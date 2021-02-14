Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $491.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX traded up $13.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $586.16. 2,012,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,944. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $597.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average of $417.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

