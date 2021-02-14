Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $586.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $597.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

