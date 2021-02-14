Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $586.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $597.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

