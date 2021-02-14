Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $586.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $597.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

